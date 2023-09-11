Amy Schumer Apologizes After 'Cyberbullying' Nicole Kidman

Amy Schumer issued a (not very serious) apology after the internet put her on blast for "cyberbullying" Nicole Kidman. In her since-deleted post, the comedian shared a photo of the Australian movie star sitting in the stands at the US Open.

"This how human sit," she wrote alongside a photo of Kidman watching a tennis match. The actress looked engrossed in the match and had one hand under her chin and the other cradling her elbow. People online didn't enjoy the joke and called out Schumer for the "mean" caption and said she was "mean girl public trolling" per Page Six. The backlash forced her to take down the post and share another post addressing it.

"I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien," Schumer wrote in her second deleted post per Yahoo! Entertainment. The apology obviously wasn't meant to be serious and she went on to shade Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in the process. "I will be asking the cast of That '70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness #takingtimetoheal," she joked, referring to the recent controversy over the couple writing character letters for their former costar Danny Masterson. The actor, who portrayed Steven Hyde on the popular late '90s sitcom, was recently convicted of forcibly raping two women and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.