Cardi B Spent $2 Million To Make Her Extravagant 'Bongos' Music Video

By Tony M. Centeno

September 11, 2023

Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B dropped a lot of bread on the colorful music video for her new song "Bongos."

During her recent interview with Angela Yee, the top-charting rapper discussed her new single featuring Megan Thee Stallion and its extravagant visuals. Cardi explained that the video was shot in Malibu and goes along with the overall theme of the record. After Yee noted that no one spends that much on music videos anymore, the host asked exactly how much the video cost.

"This one, I think is like how much?" Cardi asked her team.

"$2 million dollars?!" Yee replied.

"I feel like this video is just very beautiful," Cardi continued. "It has choreography but it's a location video so I always do like inside production so this is more of a location video. It's just the little things like that. That's why the video would be so expensive. Of course the video looks expensive because it was expensive to do."

Since its release on Friday, the music video has garnered 8.3 million views. Elsewhere in the conversation, Cardi B also discusses her upcoming album. The Bronx native explained that she has a lot of songs in her stash, but still has difficulty picking out records for her album. She asks different people what they think about her music in an effort to keep up with all the changes in the music industry.

"When you haven't put out a song in a long time, it's a lot of pressure to put out the next one but I think this one was a good one."

Watch Cardi B talk more about her new music, motherhood and more with Angela Yee below.

