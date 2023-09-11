Cardi B Spent $2 Million To Make Her Extravagant 'Bongos' Music Video

"I feel like this video is just very beautiful," Cardi continued. "It has choreography but it's a location video so I always do like inside production so this is more of a location video. It's just the little things like that. That's why the video would be so expensive. Of course the video looks expensive because it was expensive to do."



Since its release on Friday, the music video has garnered 8.3 million views. Elsewhere in the conversation, Cardi B also discusses her upcoming album. The Bronx native explained that she has a lot of songs in her stash, but still has difficulty picking out records for her album. She asks different people what they think about her music in an effort to keep up with all the changes in the music industry.



"When you haven't put out a song in a long time, it's a lot of pressure to put out the next one but I think this one was a good one."



Watch Cardi B talk more about her new music, motherhood and more with Angela Yee below.