Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Reunite For Spicy New Song 'Bongos'

The song is set to appear on her upcoming sophomore LP, which is set to arrive more than five years after her debut LP Invasion of Privacy. Bardi discussed the status of her album during her latest conversation with The Breakfast Club. She told DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious that she wants to release the project in the first quarter of next year, and hit the road for a tour immediately after it drops. The "UP" rapper said she wants to include 18-20 songs on the record and even has a title but chose not to reveal it.



Elsewhere in the conversation, Cardi B also shares what was going through her mind when she tossed a microphone into the crowd of her show in Las Vegas over the summer. She said she hesitated to talk about it back then because she thought she "was going to jail." However, since the case was dropped by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, she felt comfortable enough to tell her side of the story.



Catch the official music video for "Bongos" and watch her entire interview with The Breakfast Club below.

