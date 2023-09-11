Paul Simon Opens Up About Hearing Loss: 'I Haven't Accepted It'

By Katrina Nattress

September 11, 2023

2023 Toronto International Film Festival - "In Restless Dreams: The Music Of Paul Simon" Premiere
Photo: Getty Images North America

In May, Paul Simon revealed that he suddenly, and without explanation, lost almost all hearing in his left ear. The iconic singer-songwriter opened up about the impairment. which has made it challenging to perform live, during a Q&A at the Toronto Film Festival over the weekend.

“I haven’t accepted it entirely, but I’m beginning to,” he began (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Usually, when I finished an album I went out and toured with it, and then I have the opportunity to really investigate the piece. And then it evolves to another standard, and goes further.”

“Although a week from now I’m going to try and work with two guitarists who will play the parts that I played on the record [2023’s Seven Psalms], and see if I can sing the piece,” he added. “I’m not sure how I can integrate my voice with the guitars.”

Though it's been challenging to perform, Simon still plays guitar at home. “I play the guitar every day. It’s the instrument that allows me to express myself creatively. But it’s also where I go for solace. If I’m feeling … ‘whatever,’” he explained. “It’s a very crucial thing to me. You know, something happens to you when you have some sort of disability that changes your awareness or changes how you interact with life.”

Paul Simon
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.