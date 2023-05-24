Paul Simon Shares 'Sudden' Health Update

By Logan DeLoye

May 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Paul Simon recently revealed unexpected information regarding his health. During an interview with The Times, the "You Can Call Me Al" standout explained that he has lost almost all hearing in his left ear and no one can tell him why.

“Quite suddenly I lost most of the hearing in my left ear, and nobody has an explanation for it. So everything became more difficult. My reaction to that was frustration and annoyance; not quite anger yet, because I thought it would pass, it would repair itself.” Simon ended his solo touring career in 2018, but half-a-century of performing loud concerts at sold-out venues across the globe could have something to do with it. In addition to his hearing problems, Simon also commented on his distaste for singing certain songs live.

“The songs of mine that I don’t want to sing live, I don’t sing them. Sometimes there are songs that I like and then at a certain point in a tour, I’ll say, ‘What the f*** are you doing, Paul?’ Quite often that would come during “You Can Call Me Al.” I’d think, ‘What are you doing? You’re like a Paul Simon cover band. You should get off the road, go home.’”

The "Kodachrome" artist recently shared a new project that he produced titled "Seven Psalms," and released the exclusive trailer on Youtube.

Paul Simon
