Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Jr. Arrested On Serious Charges: Report

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was reportedly arrested for assaulting his girlfriend, free agent WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, police sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ABC News.

Porter, 23, faces pending domestic assault charges and is reported to be in custody at the New York City Police Department's 17th Precinct in midtown Manhattan in relation to an incident that took place at Millennium Hotel in Times Square early Monday (September 11) morning. Gondrezick was reported to have been upset with Porter -- who entered the locked room with the help of hotel security -- for returning at a late hour which escalated into a physical altercation, according to the source.

Gondrezick, who played for Michigan and West Virginia prior to one WNBA season with the Indiana Fever in 2021, was reported to have been beaten during the incident, however, her injuries were not immediately clear.

Porter was previously charged with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle following a single-car crash in Mahoning County, Ohio on November 2020. The 23-year-old was inactive for the beginning of his second NBA season due to the charge, which was later dropped, along with misdemeanor charges of driving without a license.

Porter averaged a career-best 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season, his third with the Rockets. The former USC standout was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first-round of the 2019 NBA Draft at No. 30 overall before being traded to Houston in January 2021 due to a reported outburst in the locker room that stemmed from the Cavaliers acquiring Taurean Prince in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.