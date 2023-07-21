YouTuber Who Pretended To Sleep At WNBA Game Banned From All NBA Events

YouTube prankster JiDion was reportedly banned from "all NBA related events" after multiple incidents in which he attempted to troll its women's counterpart league, the WNBA, Dexerto.com reports.

JiDion, whose real name is Jidon Adams, showed up to an Atlanta Dream game in full pajamas and pretended to sleep while sitting courtside in a video uploaded on Thursday (July 20). Adams was given a warning by security, at which point he claimed he had a medical condition that requires him to sleep, before being removed from the arena.

"You are not allowed on the premises," a security guard is heard telling Adams in the video.

Adams then asks if he's "only banned from WNBA games," to which the guard replies, "all NBA-related events" and claims that the league was going to send the YouTuber's information to the NFL as well.