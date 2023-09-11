Tennessee Grocery Store Named The Best In The Entire State

Everyone has a go-to grocery store that becomes a favorite thanks to the quality of service, fresh produce, or the unique hidden gems placed among the shelves. From local markets to household names known across the country, there is an extensive set of options to choose from to pick up the ingredients for your next meal.

Daily Meal compiled a list of the best grocery store in each state — with results ranging from local markets and supermarkets to membership-only warehouse clubs and grocers — evaluating the options through criteria like stock, innovation, value and contribution to the community. Though some well-known national chains are included in the fray, and in fact are a popular stop in several states, they each only appear once on the list. Additionally, convenience stores, farmers markets and technology-based shops were not included in the evaluations.

According to the site, the best grocery store in Tennessee is The Turnip Truck, a natural and local grocer serving the Nashville community since 2001. Here's what the Daily Meal had to say:

"The Turnip Truck is the only locally owned natural food grocer in Nashville, Tennessee. The aisles of its three stores are stocked with products from local farmers and producers, and much of its organic food is sourced from within 200 miles. Each store boasts a juice bar, salad bar, and a hot bar that serves weekday breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a weekend brunch spread that's up there with what's available at America's best brunch restaurants. The hot bars also feature paleo, low-carb, vegan, and vegetarian options. A deli and bakery round out the offerings."

Check out the full list at thedailymeal.com to see the best grocery store in each state.