'Camelot' Castle With Rumored History For Sale In California

A castle recently hit the market in San Francisco, and it is surely a sight to behold. According to the Zillow listing, the property houses eight bedrooms and four bathrooms and features two attached garage spaces. Located at 1540 Newhall St in San Francisco, this one-of-a-kind "Camelot" castle was built in 1924 and is rumored to have once been an "exclusive gentleman's club." The property features a chef's kitchen, a "sweeping" staircase, a media room, and multiple balconies among other unique and majestic amenities.

1540 Newhall St hit the market 18 days ago and is being sold for $1,999,000.00.

Here is what Andrew de Vries of Berkshire Hathaway-Franciscan had to say about the property in the Zillow listing:

"If you have ever dreamed of living in Camelot, you now have a chance to own The Castle, a majestic 8BD/3.5BA 1920's Edwardian nestled on a 7,500 Sq Ft lot w/3 expansive levels and panoramic views to the Bay, Downtown & beyond! 1540 Newhall, which is rumored to have been an exclusive gentlemen's club, greets visitors w/a grand formal foyer leading to an elegant Great Room w/stunning views AND an adjoining chef's kitchen, all of which make this home an entertainer's dream. A spacious primary suite w/private deck & sitting room (or additional BD), 2 additional ample BDs, and 2nd BA, complete this comprehensive main level. Up the home's sweeping staircase is a 4th BD w/views and, of course, the turrets. High ceilings, elegant period detail, warm wood floors & configuration options run thru-out. Downstairs is a family room, media room and/or dining areas, PLUS 3 additional ample BDs, 1.5 BAs & bonus rooms."