Residents of Galveston who frequent the beach have noticed that "large numbers" of dead fish have been washing up on their beautiful shores.

Facebook user Penny Pereboom uploaded a video she took on September 10 showing "seas of dead fish" she came across in the area. Pereboom, who is a member of a public Galveston group, discussed with other locals just a few days prior to her observation on September 6 about how the skyrocketing heat levels could potentially be the primary cause of the continuous fish killings, which, according to MySanAntonio.com, can refer to "localized die-off of fish populations, which may also be associated with more generalized mortality of aquatic life."

Such an alarming incident is far from a one-time occurrence.

On June 9, numerous dead fish, estimated to be a total in the thousands, were found deceased on Texas beach shores.

Behind the massive kill, as determined by The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, was a low dissolved oxygen event. For the most part, this is a natural situation.

The most affected species was the Gulf menhaden.

The exact number of fish impacted in the most recent event as well as causes of their demise have not yet been revealed.