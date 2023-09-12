Olga Tãnón Joins 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Lineup

The lineup for this year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina just got even bigger, because Olga Tañón is joining the previously-announced star-studded lineup.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina returns to the Kaseya Center in Miami on October 21st. The anticipated event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will feature performances from Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Servando y Florentino, Luis Figueroa, GALE, Menudo and Chayanne. The multifaceted Puerto Rican singer-songwriter will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond.