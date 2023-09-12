Travis Barker Brings Blink-182 Fan To Tears With Special Gift

By Katrina Nattress

September 13, 2023

Blink-182 In Concert - New York, NY
Photo: Getty Images North America

Blink-182 are currently on tour in Europe, and Travis Barker made one fan's day (maybe even life) in Antwerp, Belgium after giving him a special gift.

The concertgoer was hanging out outside the Sportpaleis Antwerpen arena before the show with a sign that read "Can I Have A Drumstick?" The drummer obliged, coming out to greet the fan and hand him not one, but two drumsticks. In addition to the physical gift, Barker also embraced the fan. After the hug, he burst into tears. “Travis Barker just gave me his drumsticks! What the f**k?!” he exclaimed.

Barker shared the heartwarming exchange on TikTok, and the fan commented: “This was the happiest moment of my entire life! thank you forever ❤️❤️❤️.”

It's been an emotional couple weeks for Barker, too. At the beginning of September, the drummer abruptly left tour to rush home while his wife Kourtney Kardashian underwent urgent fetal surgery. He returned to Europe on Friday (September 8) and tour resumed.

Watch the emotional TikTok below.

Blink-182 have also been teasing new music, and on Tuesday (September 12) revealed that something (presumably new music) is happening on September 21. The news comes after Tom DeLonge told fans that "music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away" at the end of August.

blink-182
