Tom DeLonge Gives Fans Exciting Update On New Blink-182 Album

Blink-182 fans have been patiently awaiting a new album ever since Tom DeLonge rejoined the band and they dropped "Edging" last October. That was nearly a year ago, and we haven't even gotten another single; however, the guitarist recently gave fans an exciting update on when they can expect new music.

"@blink182 music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away," he posted on X (formerly Twitter). "We are finally here."

As many fans know, this is not the first time DeLonge has teased the album's release.Back in December, he insinuated it'd be out "in a few months" and that didn't happen. Hopefully this time, he's right!

Check out DeLonge's post below.