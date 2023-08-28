Tom DeLonge Gives Fans Exciting Update On New Blink-182 Album
By Katrina Nattress
August 28, 2023
Blink-182 fans have been patiently awaiting a new album ever since Tom DeLonge rejoined the band and they dropped "Edging" last October. That was nearly a year ago, and we haven't even gotten another single; however, the guitarist recently gave fans an exciting update on when they can expect new music.
"@blink182 music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away," he posted on X (formerly Twitter). "We are finally here."
As many fans know, this is not the first time DeLonge has teased the album's release.Back in December, he insinuated it'd be out "in a few months" and that didn't happen. Hopefully this time, he's right!
Check out DeLonge's post below.
Blink have had a busy year on the road, celebrating their reunion with DeLonge. Since April they've unexpectedly headlined Coachella, made fans' dreams come true, and helped Kourtney Kardashian announce she's pregnant with Travis Barker's baby.
DeLonge has also had an exciting year when it comes to his fight to prove aliens exist. Last month, he praised the witnesses who shared testimonies during the first ever congressional UFO Hearing. “The UFO Hearings today made history," he said at the time. "I am so proud of the three witnesses today that blew the lid off the UFO secrecy that has been intact for decades. Graves, Fravor and Grusch are HEROES."