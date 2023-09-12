Victim's Sister Threatens Kevin Porter Jr. Amid Serious Injuries
By Jason Hall
September 12, 2023
Free agent WNBA guard Kysre Gondrezick, the girlfriend of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., reportedly suffered a fractured neck vertebra and cut above her right eye during an alleged beating that led to Porter's arrest, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday (September 12) via ESPN.
Porter, 23, was charged with felony assault and strangulation in relation to an incident that took place at Millennium Hotel in Times Square early Monday (September 11) morning. Gondrezick, 26, told police that Porter had repeatedly punched her in the face with a close fist, which resulted in the cut above her right eye, bruising and substantial facial pain, as well as forcefully squeezing her neck with his hands, which resulted in breathing difficulties, redness and bruises to her neck.
Gondrezick's sister, Kalabrya Haskins, the widow of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, shared a post on her Instagram account threatening Porter following news of his arrest.
"If you think you gone touch my sister & not get touched. Count ya f***ing days," Kalabrya wrote in the post, which was screengrabbed and shared by ClutchPoints' X account. "Better hope and pray you'll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble."
Gondrezick's fractured vertebra diagnosis was confirmed after she underwent testing at a hospital. Porter has remained in police custody since being arrested at around 6:45 a.m. on Monday and ordered to post $75,000 cash or obtain a $100,000 bond to be released and must stay away from Gondrezick.
The 26-year-old was reported to have been upset with Porter -- who entered their locked room with the help of hotel security -- for returning at a late hour, which escalated into a physical altercation, according to the source. Gondrezick played for Michigan and West Virginia during her collegiate career prior to one WNBA season with the Indiana Fever in 2021.
Porter was previously charged with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle following a single-car crash in Mahoning County, Ohio on November 2020. The 23-year-old was inactive for the beginning of his second NBA season due to the charge, which was later dropped, along with misdemeanor charges of driving without a license.
Porter averaged a career-best 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season, his third with the Rockets. The former USC standout was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first-round of the 2019 NBA Draft at No. 30 overall before being traded to Houston in January 2021 due to a reported outburst in the locker room that stemmed from the Cavaliers acquiring Taurean Prince in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.