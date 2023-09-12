Victim's Sister Threatens Kevin Porter Jr. Amid Serious Injuries

Free agent WNBA guard Kysre Gondrezick, the girlfriend of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr., reportedly suffered a fractured neck vertebra and cut above her right eye during an alleged beating that led to Porter's arrest, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday (September 12) via ESPN.

Porter, 23, was charged with felony assault and strangulation in relation to an incident that took place at Millennium Hotel in Times Square early Monday (September 11) morning. Gondrezick, 26, told police that Porter had repeatedly punched her in the face with a close fist, which resulted in the cut above her right eye, bruising and substantial facial pain, as well as forcefully squeezing her neck with his hands, which resulted in breathing difficulties, redness and bruises to her neck.

Gondrezick's sister, Kalabrya Haskins, the widow of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, shared a post on her Instagram account threatening Porter following news of his arrest.

"If you think you gone touch my sister & not get touched. Count ya f***ing days," Kalabrya wrote in the post, which was screengrabbed and shared by ClutchPoints' X account. "Better hope and pray you'll be able to ever walk again let alone dribble."