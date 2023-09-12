Videos Show River Of Wine Flooding Through Village

Videos shared online show nearly 600,000 gallons of wine flooding the streets of a small village in Portugal.

Two tanks owned by Levira Distillery spilled, sending the red liquid down a steep hill and through the streets of São Lourenço do Bairro, as shown in multiple viral clips on social media. The Anadia Fire Department successfully stopped the wine, which was reported to be enough to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool, from seeping into the Certima River, instead diverting it into a nearby field, according to the New York Post, which cited local media.

A basement in a home located near the distillery was reported to be flooded with the wine, according to the local fire department.