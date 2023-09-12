A grumpy goat who's had enough of a Florida deputy trying to help it made his displeasure known in a now-viral video. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook shared footage of the hilarious moment on Facebook in a Sunday (September 10) post, which shows the furry friend repeatedly headbutting Deputy Patrick McFetridge.

The video opens with McFetridge unlocking the gate as the goat takes a sniff between his legs. That's when the angry fella delivers a blow from behind.

"Ouch!" the deputy utters before laughing as the goat keeps up the assault. Meanwhile, another deputy can't control their laughter at the ridiculous encounter. Even when the creature is back on the property, it almost escapes trying to bump McFetridge again.

"Back it up," he said. "You're resisting right now, and I need you to stop."