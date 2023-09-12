WATCH: Angry Goat Won't Stop Head-Butting Florida Deputy Trying To Help
By Zuri Anderson
September 12, 2023
A grumpy goat who's had enough of a Florida deputy trying to help it made his displeasure known in a now-viral video. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook shared footage of the hilarious moment on Facebook in a Sunday (September 10) post, which shows the furry friend repeatedly headbutting Deputy Patrick McFetridge.
The video opens with McFetridge unlocking the gate as the goat takes a sniff between his legs. That's when the angry fella delivers a blow from behind.
"Ouch!" the deputy utters before laughing as the goat keeps up the assault. Meanwhile, another deputy can't control their laughter at the ridiculous encounter. Even when the creature is back on the property, it almost escapes trying to bump McFetridge again.
"Back it up," he said. "You're resisting right now, and I need you to stop."
Goat headbutts Florida deputy
"I NEED YOU TO STOP" 😆🐐 This Florida deputy had some trouble getting a "baaa-d" goat to go back in its pen. https://bit.ly/3OJfIhtPosted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Monday, September 11, 2023
The post racked up over 5.5 million views and 94,000 likes as of Tuesday morning (September 12).
No word on how the goat ended up outside the gate, but WTSP confirmed the deputy managed to return the animal safely to the property and lock the gate.
Florida deputies often have to tango with wildlife to either bring them back home or ensure the safety of civilians. One Florida deputy had to wrangle a juvenile alligator after it found itself in someone's backyard pool.