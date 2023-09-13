15 Texas Restaurants Make 'Southern Living's' Top 50 BBQ Joints List

In the smoky world of barbecue, where taste is king, Southern Living's annual list of the Top 50 BBQ Joints in the South is the gospel for fans of the iconic food.

Out of the entire South, Texas proudly claimed 15 spots on the coveted list this year, a testament to the state's mastery of the pit.

Robert Moss, Southern Living's Contributing Barbecue Editor, is the seasoned connoisseur behind this culinary quest. He doesn't rely on score sheets or rigid criteria. Instead, it's all about savoring the experience. For Moss, it's not just about the meat — it's the sauces, presentation sides and even the setting.

Whether a restaurant is an old-school classic or a shiny newcomer, it can find its place on the list if it has that special spark. Even long lines won't deter a restaurant's inclusion, as long as the wait offers something enjoyable or worthwhile.

What's for sure is that the barbecue landscape is ever-evolving, with favorites shifting ranks and new titans emerging. And this year, the top spot in Texas has a new name, shaking up the hierarchy in the smoky kingdom.

Continue reading to see which local Texas stops earned recognition: