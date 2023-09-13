'Armed And Dangerous' Person Reported At University Of North Carolina

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has issued an emergency warning about an "armed and dangerous" person on or near campus, telling students and staff to stay inside until further notice, per ABC 11.

UNC-Chapel Hill has told all students and staff to go inside immediately and close all windows and doors until further notice after police reported that an armed and dangerous individual was seen around the campus, with an Alert Carolina warning issued on Wednesday (September 13) afternoon. Classes at nearby Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools are continuing as normal but all interior doors have been locked and no one is allowed in or out.

According to WRAL, police are looking for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union after a person was seen leaving the location with a firearm. The outlet reports that no shots were fired. Anyone on campus who notices suspicious activity is urged to call 911.

As of 1:30 p.m., no additional information is available.

Wednesday's incident comes less than three weeks after a fatal shooting locked down the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, leaving one faculty member dead and a doctoral student arrested and charged for the killing.