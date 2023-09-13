Cincinnati Bookstore 'Closing Its Final Chapter' After Nearly 50 Years

By Sarah Tate

September 13, 2023

Photo: StockSeller_ukr/iStock/Getty Images

A longtime bookstore in Cincinnati is closing its doors after nearly 50 years.

Duttenhofer's Books, a bookshop known for buying and selling old and used books and offering unique finds, announced on Tuesday (September 12) that it is in its "final chapter" and will close up shop by the end of the year, after 47 years of serving the Clifton community, per WLWT. In a post on the store's Facebook page, Duttenhofer's Books said it will close in December 2023 or possibly even sooner, citing the bookseller's age as well as changes in real estate.

"After 47 years serving the books and bibliophiles of Cincinnati, Duttenhofer's is closing its final chapter," the post reads. The bookstore has continued to be viable all these years, and still is, but changes in real estate and the bookseller's retirement age have coincided to suggest a natural end."

If you want to get a piece of history before they close for good, Duttenhofer's Book revealed that, in addition to their books needing a good home (and available at a deep discount), all of the decor and fixtures within the bookstore will also be up for sale.

Duttenhofer's Books is located at 214 West McMillan Street.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.