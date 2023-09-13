Former NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42

Former NBA forward and Ohio Bobcats standout Brandon Hunter has died at the age of 42, Ohio men's basketball coach Jeff Boals announced on his X account Tuesday (September 12).

"Sad day for Bobcat Nation. Brandon Hunter, Gone way too soon. One of the best to ever put on the green and white. #RIP," Boals wrote.

Hunter was a three-time All-MAC First Team selection from 2001 to 2003, as well as an All-Mid-American Conference Freshman Team selection in 2000, during his collegiate career. The Cincinnati native was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second-round of the 2003 NBA Draft at No. 56 overall and averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds during his rookie season.