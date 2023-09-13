Former NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42

By Jason Hall

September 13, 2023

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks
Photo: Getty Images

Former NBA forward and Ohio Bobcats standout Brandon Hunter has died at the age of 42, Ohio men's basketball coach Jeff Boals announced on his X account Tuesday (September 12).

"Sad day for Bobcat Nation. Brandon Hunter, Gone way too soon. One of the best to ever put on the green and white. #RIP," Boals wrote.

Hunter was a three-time All-MAC First Team selection from 2001 to 2003, as well as an All-Mid-American Conference Freshman Team selection in 2000, during his collegiate career. The Cincinnati native was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second-round of the 2003 NBA Draft at No. 56 overall and averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds during his rookie season.

Hunter was left unprotected by the Celtics and selected by the Charlotte Bobcats during their 2004 NBA Expansion Draft, but never played for the team, instead being traded to the Orlando Magic for Keith Bogans on November 1, 2004. The power forward averaged 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 31 games for the Magic during the 2004-05 season, appearing in his final NBA game on April 20, 2005 and recording 4 points and 3 rebounds in a 98-93 loss to the Miami Heat.

Hunter signed with the Milwaukee Bucks the following offseason, but was waived by the team the following month. The forward then had a stint with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, a member of the Continental Basketball Association at the time, before spending the majority of his remaining professional basketball career playing overseas.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.