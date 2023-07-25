Celtics, Jaylen Brown Agree To Record-Setting New Supermax Deal: Report

Jaylen Brown has reportedly agreed to a record-setting five-year, $304 new supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

"BREAKING: Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the franchise, per sources. This is the richest deal in NBA history, negotiated by agent Jason Glushon. Fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker. No player option," Charania tweeted on Tuesday (July 25).

The new deal will keep Brown, a two-time All-Star, under contract with the Celtics through the 2028-29 NBA season and exceeds the $276 million extension Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic signed last offseason.