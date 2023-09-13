LL COOL J, Nicki Minaj & More Salute Hip Hop 50 At The 2023 VMAs

Nicki Minaj performed her classic "Itty Bitty Piggy" as well as her recent single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." Weezy followed up behind her by performing his hit "A Milli." After the Young Money founder exited the stage, LL COOL J made his grand entrance. The Rock The Bells rapper delivered his classic "Mama Said Knock You Out" before he joined the legendary Darryl "DMC" McDaniels for a special performance. It follows Run-DMC's final performance as a group at the Hip-Hop 50 Live show last month.



McDaniels took the lead for the final song of the night, which was Run-DMC and Aerosmith's "Walk This Way." By this time, everyone involved with the tribute was on stage rapping along with the groundbreaking rapper. The massive tribute was the final performance of the night before the last winner of night was announced.

