LL COOL J, Nicki Minaj & More Salute Hip Hop 50 At The 2023 VMAs
By Tony M. Centeno
September 13, 2023
Some of the most legendary artists in the game celebrated Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary on the VMAs stage.
On Tuesday night, September 12, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards concluded with an iconic tribute in honor of Hip-Hop's 50th birthday. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five kicked off the celebration with a vibrant performance of their classic "The Message." The show continued with an appearance by Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick, who performed their vital hit "The Show." From there, the new GOAT's Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj pulled up to the scene to perform their classics.
Nicki Minaj performed her classic "Itty Bitty Piggy" as well as her recent single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." Weezy followed up behind her by performing his hit "A Milli." After the Young Money founder exited the stage, LL COOL J made his grand entrance. The Rock The Bells rapper delivered his classic "Mama Said Knock You Out" before he joined the legendary Darryl "DMC" McDaniels for a special performance. It follows Run-DMC's final performance as a group at the Hip-Hop 50 Live show last month.
McDaniels took the lead for the final song of the night, which was Run-DMC and Aerosmith's "Walk This Way." By this time, everyone involved with the tribute was on stage rapping along with the groundbreaking rapper. The massive tribute was the final performance of the night before the last winner of night was announced.