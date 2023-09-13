Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

Do you remember the first time that you enjoyed a big, juicy burger? Despite very standard preparations, there are a wide variety of ways to enjoy a hamburger.

Some prefer to top this classic dish with the works: ketchup, mustard, tomato, pickle, and onion, while others enjoy their burgers plain with a side of fries or coleslaw. Though hamburgers are available at a multitude of restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best! Regardless of your preferred dressings and sides, there is one restaurant known far and wide for serving the best burger around.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best burger in all of Michigan can be found at Miller’s Bar located in Dearborn.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in Michigan:

"Just outside of Detroit is Dearborn, where Miller’s Bar has been grilling up some of the best burgers in town since 1941. Made with a special blend of meats and topped with a thick slice of Velveeta cheese, burgers here are served “commando style” on wax paper with a side of pickles and white onions. Place your order and pay at the bar counter (cash only) by the honor system, then get ready to dig in."

For more information regarding the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.