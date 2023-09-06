What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this Hart staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Michigan is La Probadita located in Hart.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in Michigan:

"Head to the back of the supermarket to get to the taqueria inside La Probadita. The menu is on a chalkboard, and there's plenty of tables where you can sit and eat, though it's a no-frills folding-chair affair. They serve beer here, which is a big bonus. Select a few a la carte options and make your own combo platter. The gorditas, made from thick corn cakes, are great stuffed with barbacoa, while a crunchy tostada is great with chicharrón. Grilled green onions and jalapenos can (and should) be ordered on the side.

List updated on May 2nd, 2023.