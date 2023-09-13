New York Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In The Entire State

Do you remember the first time that you enjoyed a big, juicy burger? Despite very standard preparations, there are a wide variety of ways to enjoy a hamburger.

Some prefer to top this classic dish with the works: ketchup, mustard, tomato, pickle, and onion, while others enjoy their burgers plain with a side of fries or coleslaw. Though hamburgers are available at a multitude of restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best! Regardless of your preferred dressings and sides, there is one restaurant known far and wide for serving the best burger around.

According to a list compiled by Reader's Digest, the best burger in all of New York can be found at Peter Luger located in Brooklyn.

Here is what Reader's Digest had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burger in New York:

"Here’s a food fact for you: One of the most famous spots to enjoy a steak in New York also whips up one of the best burgers in the entire state. At Peter Luger in Brooklyn and on Great Neck, Long Island, the focus is on the quality of the beef, and the prime dry-aged meat that goes into Luger’s juicy, medium-rare burgers will have you begging for more. The burger is served on a sesame bun with raw onion, and the restaurant recommends you enjoy it as is."

For more information regarding the best burgers across the country visit rd.com.