What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this Cheektowaga staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in New York is Taqueria Los Mayas located in Cheektowaga.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in New York:

From the outside, Taqueria Los Mayas isn't much to look at, customers say, but its small interior dining room and bar is festively decorated and lively. It's a full service sit down spot with a large menu of all the usual favorites, plus a salsa bar with unique items like a cactus pico de gallo. Tortillas are handmade, so tacos al pastor or pescado with grilled tilapia are a good bet. The choriqueso cheese dip is creamy and spicy, and the parrillada, a sizzling platter of mixed meats and sides serves two people. Wash everything down with a frozen mango margarita.

List updated on May 2nd, 2023.