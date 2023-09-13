As New Mexico's marijuana industry expands rapidly, so does the demand for skilled workers, and the University of New Mexico is stepping up to meet this need.

The Cannabis Control Division has been granting licenses to producers, retailers and now consumption lounges, totaling nearly 3,000 licenses as of September 1. Recognizing the strong need for a prepared workforce in the wake of recreational marijuana legalization, the University of New Mexico has introduced new educational programs tailored for the cannabis industry.

Audrey Arnold, Executive Director of UNM Continuing Education, emphasized the importance of a solid educational foundation in this growing business, revealing that UNM has partnered with Green Flower to bring comprehensive cannabis curriculum to New Mexico.

Green Flower, already present in 19 universities across 16 states, offers programs that bridge knowledge gaps in various sectors of the industry. These programs cover topics such as business management, medical use, and compliance, each with a six-month duration and fully accessible online.

UNM officials highlight the additional benefits of networking within the industry, stating that participants will connect with valuable resources and people beyond the classroom.

While classes have already begun, enrollment is open until the end of the week for those interested in joining.