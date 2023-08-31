The lawyer of Alexee Trevizo, a 19-year-old woman charged with first-degree murder and tampering, had a few words to say about a prominent Change.org petition to ban her from the New Mexico State University campus, where she has gained admission.

On January 27, Trevizo gave birth in the bathroom of the Artesia General Hospital after visiting the institution with complaints of back pain. She is accused of then strangling her newborn son and disposing of her baby's body in the trash bin.

The petition, titled "Get Alexee Trevizo Off NMSU Campus!" has received nearly 22,000 signatures with its next goal being 25,000.

Three requests are listed for NMSU administrators to consider:

"1. Reconsider admission to Alexee Trevizo.

2. Implement stricter background checks and screening processes for individuals seeking entry into these professions, ensuring the safety of vulnerable populations.

3. Collaborate with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that individuals charged with violent crimes against children are not permitted to careers."

Trevizo's lawyer, Gary Mitchell, responded to the the petition and those who have signed it in a less than positive manner. Mitchell referred to it as a "bunch of prejudiced nonsense." He also labeled the signers asking for Trevizo to leave the university as "closed-minded, biased and prejudiced."

The trial of Trevizo will begin on October 2.