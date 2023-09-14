Drake & SZA Tease Their First Collaboration With Comical Cover Art

“I’m even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas I haven’t said yet,” Drake informed the audience at the Moody Center. “I know y’all excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out. I’ma drop a song for y’all this week."



This would be the first time Drake and SZA have ever collaborated on a song together. The collaboration would come three years after Drizzy revealed that he and the TDE singer dated over a decade ago in his verse for 21 Savage's hit "Mr. Right Now."



“Said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait/‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08," he raps on the song.



In an effort to ease the rumors that spread around the Internet, the "Snooze" crooner addressed Drake's bars directly in a tweet she posted in 2020. She confirmed that they actually dated in 2009 and confirmed that they've been cordial even after they parted ways.



“So It was actually 2009 lol … in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol," she wrote. "I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm … it’s all love all peace.”

