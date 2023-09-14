Drake & SZA Tease Their First Collaboration With Comical Cover Art
By Tony M. Centeno
September 14, 2023
Drake and SZA are reuniting for a brand new song that may appear on his new album, For All The Dogs.
On Wednesday night, September 13, both artists took to Instagram to reveal the hilarious cover art for their upcoming song. The cover features a photo of actress Halle Berry after she was randomly slimed by a young audience member at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Drake and SZA tagged each other in their posts on Instagram, but neither of them confirmed the title of their song. Their announcement comes just a few days after Drake told fans that he plans on dropping a new song from his upcoming album this week.
“I’m even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas I haven’t said yet,” Drake informed the audience at the Moody Center. “I know y’all excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out. I’ma drop a song for y’all this week."
This would be the first time Drake and SZA have ever collaborated on a song together. The collaboration would come three years after Drizzy revealed that he and the TDE singer dated over a decade ago in his verse for 21 Savage's hit "Mr. Right Now."
“Said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait/‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08," he raps on the song.
In an effort to ease the rumors that spread around the Internet, the "Snooze" crooner addressed Drake's bars directly in a tweet she posted in 2020. She confirmed that they actually dated in 2009 and confirmed that they've been cordial even after they parted ways.
“So It was actually 2009 lol … in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol," she wrote. "I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm … it’s all love all peace.”
Drake and SZA's song is expected to drop this Friday. It'll arrive shortly after the OVO Sound founder confirmed his upcoming collaboration with Yeat and BNYX in a new commercial for his new Nike x NOCTA Glide sneakers that dropped today. You can see that commercial below.