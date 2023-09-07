Drake Confirms New Album Release Date In Heartwarming Tribute To His Dad

By Tony M. Centeno

September 7, 2023

Drake and Dennis Graham
Photo: Getty Images

Drake took the time out to recognize his father while he confirmed the release date of his highly-anticipated album.

On Wednesday night, September 6, Drizzy uploaded a throwback video of his pops Dennis Graham aka "Cousin Dennis" on stage. The vintage footage shows a younger Dennis performing a song alongside Canadian guitarist Danny Marks and his band. In the caption of the post, the OVO Sound founder didn't mince words about the official release date for his upcoming album, For All The Dogs.

"FOR ALL THE DOGS SEPTEMBER 22," Drake wrote.

The announcement confirmed all the recent speculation behind the album's release date. Drake has been teasing his eighth studio album for the past three months following the release of his first poetry book "Titles Ruin Everything." After he hit the road for his "It's All A Blur Tour" with 21 Savage, the boy revealed that he was working on the album with his trusted producer Noah "40" Shebib. Last month, Drake claimed that the album would drop in a couple of weeks, but that date came and went without any new music.

“It’s not going to be that much longer,” he told the crowd in Seattle last month. "You know I got shows every night. But I promise you, ‘For All the Dogs’ is on the way. If you never loved anything I’ve ever done in the past, I promise you, this album will be for you. It’ll be worth the wait."

While fans searched for clues in footage of each show from soundcheck to the time he got off the stage, Drake was able to keep them at bay by revealing the album's title. He also shared the official cover art, which was crafted by his young son Adonis. Fans finally found the clue they were looking for when Drake wore clips that said the numbers "0922" in his cornrows.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.