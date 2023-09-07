Drake Confirms New Album Release Date In Heartwarming Tribute To His Dad

The announcement confirmed all the recent speculation behind the album's release date. Drake has been teasing his eighth studio album for the past three months following the release of his first poetry book "Titles Ruin Everything." After he hit the road for his "It's All A Blur Tour" with 21 Savage, the boy revealed that he was working on the album with his trusted producer Noah "40" Shebib. Last month, Drake claimed that the album would drop in a couple of weeks, but that date came and went without any new music.



“It’s not going to be that much longer,” he told the crowd in Seattle last month. "You know I got shows every night. But I promise you, ‘For All the Dogs’ is on the way. If you never loved anything I’ve ever done in the past, I promise you, this album will be for you. It’ll be worth the wait."



While fans searched for clues in footage of each show from soundcheck to the time he got off the stage, Drake was able to keep them at bay by revealing the album's title. He also shared the official cover art, which was crafted by his young son Adonis. Fans finally found the clue they were looking for when Drake wore clips that said the numbers "0922" in his cornrows.