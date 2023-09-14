Joyner Lucas Pays Homage To The Late Mac Miller In Uplifting New Song

“The first time I ever heard Mac Miller was the 'Donald Trump' record,” Joyner said in a statement about the record. “Soon as I heard the sample and what he did to it, I immediately became a fan. That beat was one of my favorite samples ever. Me being able to use that sample and flip it my own way and pay homage to Mac Miller at the same time is dope. I wish he was around to hear it. Reflecting back to when I was seventeen, it’s crazy to see that I’m making my childhood dreams come true. I’m just trying to inspire others through my music the same way Mac did.”



"Seventeen" is the latest single to come from Joyner Lucas' forthcoming album Not Now, I’m Busy. He's spent the past few months releasing songs from the project like "Broski," which came with a powerful video featuring Rotimi, and “Cut U Off" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Look out for his new album coming soon and watch his new video below.