Angie Martinez & Elliott Wilson Honor Biggie In All-New 'Word Up! Magazine'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2023
The Notorious B.I.G. used to read Word Up! Magazine, and now his fans can too.
On Wednesday, September 13, Budweiser teamed up with the late rapper's estate to release a limited edition issue of the revered rap publication as a tribute to Biggie Smalls and the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. Within its pages, fans will find stories from his mother Violetta Wallace, his children C.J. and T'yanna Wallace, Power 105.1's own Angie Martinez, famed Hip-Hop journalist Elliott Wilson and more. During an interview between both respected writers, Martinez and Wilson talk about their experiences with Biggie and their contributions to the influential magazine.
"We reunited on this!" Angie said during their conversation. "Me and Elliott, we're both contributors on this Word Up! Magazine. This is a collector's issue."
"There's only going to be a couple thousand or so copies in major cities," Wilson added.
Of course, the inspiration for Budweiser and the estate's tribute also stems from Biggie's memorable opening bar from the first single "Juicy" off his debut album Ready to Die, which turns 30 next year. The Voice of New York speaks directly to the late artist, born Christopher Wallace, in a letter to Big while Wilson flexed his pen with a personal reflection about the impact of the Grammy-nominated MC.
The special edition of Word Up! is only available at select locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Atlanta. A deluxe edition of the magazine is set to drop on September 28. They will soon be available in Detroit. Angie and Elliott celebrated the magazine's release at a special launch party alongside Biggie's family and loyal fans.
Check out their entire conversation below.