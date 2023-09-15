"We reunited on this!" Angie said during their conversation. "Me and Elliott, we're both contributors on this Word Up! Magazine. This is a collector's issue."



"There's only going to be a couple thousand or so copies in major cities," Wilson added.



Of course, the inspiration for Budweiser and the estate's tribute also stems from Biggie's memorable opening bar from the first single "Juicy" off his debut album Ready to Die, which turns 30 next year. The Voice of New York speaks directly to the late artist, born Christopher Wallace, in a letter to Big while Wilson flexed his pen with a personal reflection about the impact of the Grammy-nominated MC.



The special edition of Word Up! is only available at select locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Atlanta. A deluxe edition of the magazine is set to drop on September 28. They will soon be available in Detroit. Angie and Elliott celebrated the magazine's release at a special launch party alongside Biggie's family and loyal fans.



Check out their entire conversation below.

