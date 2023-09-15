Colorado Ice Cream Shop Crowned The Best In The State

Americans are spoiled for choice when it comes to desserts. A big slice of cake, a batch of cookies, or a chunky brownie can satisfy one's sweet tooth, but no treat does it like ice cream. Cold and creamy, this delight can be served in a waffle cone, churned into a milkshake, or stuffed into a massive tub to enjoy whenever you want.

The United States has no shortage of amazing ice cream shops ready to scoop classic and unique flavors. If you're on the hunt for the best of the best, LoveFood found the top ice cream parlor in every state.

According to the website, the best place to get ice cream in Colorado is Smith+Canon Ice Cream Co.! Here's why:

"Chic gelateria Smith+Canon specializes in award-winning gourmet ice cream and freshly roasted coffee, which can be enjoyed together as an affogato. Flavors include Thai tea, honey hotness, salty caramel, and peanut buttercup, and the place receives rave reviews with many customers saying it's the best ice cream they've ever tasted. They also praise the friendly service."