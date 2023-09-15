Food & Wine Crowns Austin Eatery '2023 Restaurant Of The Year'

Food & Wine proudly declared Birdie's in Austin as its second annual Restaurant of the Year, a prestigious accolade that recognizes not only its exceptional culinary offerings but also its commitment to fostering a sustainable and supportive work environment for its staff.

The magazine's readers can delve into a comprehensive feature about Birdie's, its visionary chefs, Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel and Arjav Ezekiel, available online and in the October Restaurant Issue, hitting newsstands on September 22.

Editor-in-Chief of Food & Wine, Hunter Lewis, lauded Tracy and Arjav for elevating industry standards by offering paid vacations and parental leave to their employees. Lewis expressed excitement about honoring Birdie's and sharing its inspiring narrative with readers, confident that they will be captivated by the restaurant's exceptional food, wine, service and hospitality.

Chef Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel's culinary prowess shines through her seasonal creations, such as the celebrated beef tartare with carta di musica and the flavorful caper-infused chicken piccata from their Italian pop-up, Aiello's. Arjav Ezekiel, her partner and the restaurant's front-of-house maestro, also serves as the curator of Birdie's innovative wine program.

Restaurant Editor, Khushbu Shah, who embarked on a culinary journey through 23 cities before choosing Birdie's as Restaurant of the Year, praises it as a local gem worthy of frequent visits and a destination for travelers. Birdie's sets a standard for the industry, demonstrating that a model prioritizing well-being and boundaries for both owners and staff is not just an aspiration but a reality.

Birdie's will be showcased on tomorrow's Emmy-nominated and James Beard Award-winning CBS Saturday Morning The Dish.