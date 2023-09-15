Rod Wave Recruits 21 Savage & More For New 'Nostalgia' Album

In addition to 21, the album's title track features singer Wet and Sadie Jean appears on the outro "2018." He recently spoke about the deeper meaning behind the album's title in his latest interview with Gillie and Wallo on their Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.



"When you at this level, you be like damn like s**t just changed for me so fast," Rod said. "That s**t just have you in a weird space in your mind. It ain't the destination, it's the journey forreal. That's why I named this album 'Nostalgia.' Back then I was thinking about the future or the past instead of living in the moment."

