Rod Wave Recruits 21 Savage & More For New 'Nostalgia' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
September 15, 2023
Rod Wave is back with another incredible collection of soulful raps.
On Friday, September 15, the Florida native dropped off his fifth studio album Nostalgia via Alamo Records. His latest body of work holds 18 tracks including previously released songs "Call Your Friends," "Fight The Feeling," and "Come See Me." The latter record went viral earlier this month when rapped about being so high that he "fell out of a window." Rod Wave also collaborated with 21 Savage on their banger "Turks & Caicos," in which he samples JAY-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls" hook.
In addition to 21, the album's title track features singer Wet and Sadie Jean appears on the outro "2018." He recently spoke about the deeper meaning behind the album's title in his latest interview with Gillie and Wallo on their Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.
"When you at this level, you be like damn like s**t just changed for me so fast," Rod said. "That s**t just have you in a weird space in your mind. It ain't the destination, it's the journey forreal. That's why I named this album 'Nostalgia.' Back then I was thinking about the future or the past instead of living in the moment."
Nostalgia comes a few days after he announced the dates for his upcoming tour in support of his album. Rod Wave will hit the road with Dreamville's Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and EELmatic for a 35-city tour beginning next month. The "Tombstone" lyricist will kick off the "Nostalgia Tour" on October 19 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE and will hit up other major cities like Kansas City, Louisville, Toronto, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C. and more. He'll wrap things up in Jacksonville on December 18. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.
Listen to Rod Wave's new album below.