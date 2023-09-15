Tennessee Ice Cream Parlor Named The Best In The State

Sometimes you just have to treat yourself to something sweet, and what better treat is there on a warm sunny day than a cold scoop of your favorite ice cream? From classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla to more decadent or fruity flavors like peach or rum raisin, there is a perfect scoop for everyone to enjoy.

Based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best ice cream parlors all around America, compiling a list of the best shops in each state ranging "from old-fashioned parlors to farm shops."

So which shop was named the best ice cream parlor in all of Tennessee?

Mike's Ice Cream

This Nashville ice cream parlor serves up lots of fun flavors like Blackberry Cornbread, Loaded Butterscotch, Honey Roasted Pistachio, Cake Batter, Nutter Butter and many more. Mike's Ice Cream is located at 129 2nd Avenue N.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Mike's Ice Cream is a popular spot in downtown Nashville, regularly opening past midnight to make sure customers get their fill of ice cream, sundaes, floats, and shakes. Popular flavors include white chocolate banana pudding (banana ice cream with white chocolate sauce and vanilla wafers), Tennessee fudge (vanilla with chunky fudge), and blueberry cornbread. Customers particularly love the waffle cones, praising how fresh and tasty they are."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best ice cream shops around the country.