This Bakery Has The Best Cheesecake In Tennessee

Cheesecake is one of the most versatile desserts you can ask for. You can order an indulgent chocolate-lover's dream, try a light slice with a sweet fruit topping or stick with a classic and try it plain. However you prefer to enjoy your cheesecake, there is a slice just for you.

LoveFood searched the country for the most decadent slice of cheesecake, compiling a list of the best in each state because, as the site states, "Who can resist a heavenly slice of cheesecake with its crumbly base and refreshing cream filling?"

So which bakery has the best cheesecake in Tennessee?

Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea

The best slice of the creamy dessert that you can find in Tennessee is likely one that you wouldn't expect. Rather then the typical New York-style cheesecake that tends to top many foodies' favorites list, Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea in Franklin serves up the best cheesecake in the state, with its Japanese Light Cheese Cake being named the best of the best.

Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea is located at 443 Cool Springs Boulevard #115.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"On the menu at Asian Bakery Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea is the lightest Japanese-style cheesecake. It's oval shaped, not overly sweet and comes in at a great price too."

Check out the full list here to see the best cheesecake in each state.