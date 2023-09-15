Terrifying Bee Attack Leaves Arizona Man In Critical Condition

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 15, 2023

Close-Up Of Honey Bees On Beehive
Photo: Getty Images

A harrowing incident unfolded in Arizona on Friday morning, leaving a man in critical condition.

This was the result of a brutal bee attack, as confirmed by fire officials. The location of the scary occurrence was Paradise Valley.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., the urgent call regarding the event led Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters to a residence nestled on Cheryl Drive, which is located in the southwest direction of the intersection of 56th Street and Shea Boulevard. Upon arrival, emergency crews were confronted with a distressing scene — the victim, a man in his 40s, under relentless attack by a swarm of bees. Swiftly, the firefighters initiated countermeasures, deploying foam to combat the aggressive swarm. Their valiant efforts ultimately subdued the bees, but the victim's condition remained dire.

With great urgency, the injured man was carefully loaded into an ambulance and swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. He currently resides and is being cared for in the institution while under critical condition.

Fortunately, no other individuals on the scene suffered harm, a small solace amid the alarming circumstances.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the sudden and perilous encounters with nature that can unfold, even within the confines of one's own neighborhood.

