Wisconsin Ice Cream Parlor Named The Best In The State

By Sarah Tate

September 15, 2023

Photo: Fascinadora/iStock/Getty Images

Sometimes you just have to treat yourself to something sweet, and what better treat is there on a warm sunny day than a cold scoop of your favorite ice cream? From classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla to more decadent or fruity flavors like peach or rum raisin, there is a perfect scoop for everyone to enjoy.

Based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best ice cream parlors all around America, compiling a list of the best shops in each state ranging "from old-fashioned parlors to farm shops."

So which shop was named the best ice cream parlor in all of Wisconsin?

Kelley Country Creamery

This family-owned shop has been around for over 150 years, and serves up lots of fun flavors like Banana Cream Pie, Bourbon Apple Crisp, Cake Batter, Cherry Overload, Death by Chocolate, and many more. Kelley Country Creamery is located at W5215 County Road B in Fond du Lac.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Kelley family's Fond du Lac farm has been around since 1861 but it only started producing ice cream in 2011. Now customers come from far and wide to sample it, while soaking up the relaxing farm atmosphere. Flavors include blackberry pie (blackberry ice cream with vanilla cake and pie pieces), blueberry almond (blueberry ice cream with almond slices), and blonde brownie (blondie ice cream with white chocolate and walnuts). There are picnic tables overlooking the farmland, or you can bring your own lawn chairs, and there's a viewing window to watch the ice cream being made."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best ice cream shops around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.