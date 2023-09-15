Wisconsin Ice Cream Parlor Named The Best In The State

Sometimes you just have to treat yourself to something sweet, and what better treat is there on a warm sunny day than a cold scoop of your favorite ice cream? From classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla to more decadent or fruity flavors like peach or rum raisin, there is a perfect scoop for everyone to enjoy.

Based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best ice cream parlors all around America, compiling a list of the best shops in each state ranging "from old-fashioned parlors to farm shops."

So which shop was named the best ice cream parlor in all of Wisconsin?

Kelley Country Creamery

This family-owned shop has been around for over 150 years, and serves up lots of fun flavors like Banana Cream Pie, Bourbon Apple Crisp, Cake Batter, Cherry Overload, Death by Chocolate, and many more. Kelley Country Creamery is located at W5215 County Road B in Fond du Lac.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Kelley family's Fond du Lac farm has been around since 1861 but it only started producing ice cream in 2011. Now customers come from far and wide to sample it, while soaking up the relaxing farm atmosphere. Flavors include blackberry pie (blackberry ice cream with vanilla cake and pie pieces), blueberry almond (blueberry ice cream with almond slices), and blonde brownie (blondie ice cream with white chocolate and walnuts). There are picnic tables overlooking the farmland, or you can bring your own lawn chairs, and there's a viewing window to watch the ice cream being made."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best ice cream shops around the country.