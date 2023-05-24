Historic Wisconsin Ice Cream Shop Among The Oldest In America

Whether in a cone, cup or bowl, ice cream is a great way to cool down on a hot summer day or simply treat yourself to a nice sweet snack. While you can find incredible scoops at newer spots with unique flavor combinations, some of the best ice cream can be found at shops that have been around for decades churning out tried-and-true recipes sure to please.

Cheapism searched around the country for the oldest ice cream shops in America, compiling a list of 20 must-try creameries that have managed to stand the test of time and garner generations of customers. One longtime favorite in Wisconsin even managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site:

"From shops that have brightened people's days during the Depression to those that opened as far back as the 19th century, each one offers a taste of that delicious history."

So which spot in Wisconsin is one of the oldest ice cream shops in the U.S.?

Wilson's Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor

This shop has been serving the Ephraim community and all who visit since the early 1900s. Wilson's Restaurant and Ice Cream Parlor is located at 9990 Water Street S. in Ephraim.

Here's what the site had to say:

"In the state known as America's Dairyland, it shouldn't be too surprising to find an ice cream shop that dates back more than 100 years. Wilson's is a seasonal venue that stays open until late October in the state's scenic and tourist-friendly Door County. It offers a wide array of specialties, including home-brewed root beer and the 'Wilson's Banquet,' a massive treat featuring five kinds of ice cream, three toppings, cherries, nuts, and whipped cream for $20."

Check out the full list at Cheapism to read up on more of the oldest ice cream shops in the country.