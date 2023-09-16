Russell Brand Denies Sexual Assault Allegations By Four Women

Russell Brand, the British comedian and actor, has vehemently denied what he characterizes as "very serious criminal" allegations related to his past "promiscuous" behavior.

In a video shared on his social media platforms on Friday, the 48-year-old Brand strongly refuted these claims, labeling them as "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."

Brand, without specifying the TV company or newspaper involved in spreading the news of the accusations, revealed that he had received "extremely disturbing" correspondence containing these allegations from the source. He commenced by addressing the upcoming special investigation episode of the UK current affairs show Dispatches, set to air on Saturday night, which had raised speculation about its content due to cryptic social media posts.

Regarding the allegations, Brand emphasized that all his relationships during a period of self-described "promiscuity" were consensual. He asserted, "I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny."

Brand expressed a belief that his "voice" had not been embraced by mainstream media, hinting at an agenda to control his narrative. He mentioned the existence of witnesses whose accounts contradicted the narratives presented by the media outlets.

The actor concluded by stating, "We are obviously going to look into this matter because it's very, very, serious. In the meantime, I want you to stay close, stay awake, but more important than any of that, if you can, please stay free."

Representatives for Brand did not immediately respond to requests for additional comments.

Channel 4 has scheduled a 90-minute special Dispatches investigation episode, though details about its content remain undisclosed at this time.