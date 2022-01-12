Trey Songz Speaks Out Against New Sexual Assault Allegations

However, Trey is denying the claims. His legal team released a statement to TMZ, saying:

"Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks."

Gonzalez's claims comes just months after reports surfaced, revealing that Trey is under investigation over a separate alleged sexual assault incident that took place at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Back in 2018, he was hit with a civil suit for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a Miami. Last month, Gonzalez spoke out regarding her experience with the singer, tweeting:

"Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”