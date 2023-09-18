10 Latin Rappers Who've Impacted Hip-Hop And The Music Industry Forever

It’s hard to have a conversation about current impactful Latin rappers without mentioning Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican sensation gained notoriety in 2016 for his hit “Soy Peor.” Soon enough, El Conejo Malo was working with all the top Latin artists from Daddy Yankee to Nicky Jam. He began to appeal to American fans when he first collaborated with Drake on their 2018 song “Mia.” Since then, Bad Bunny has captivated the world with impressive albums like X100Pre, his collaborative album with J Balvin OASIS and his most recent LP Un Verano Sin Ti. Since his debut, Bad Bunny broke through the remaining boundaries that kept Latinos from reaching the top in the U.S. with songs like “Moscow Mule” and "Tití Me Preguntó.” The album sold millions of copies and his supporting tour made history with its record earnings. Not only has Bad Bunny recently worked with popular artists like Travis Scott and The Weeknd, but he’s also set to reunite with Drake on another major collaboration coming soon. His impact on the music industry as a whole will be remembered for decades to come.







Cardi B