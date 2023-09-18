North Carolina Ice Cream Parlor Named The Best In The State

Sometimes you just have to treat yourself to something sweet, and what better treat is there on a warm sunny day than a cold scoop of your favorite ice cream? From classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla to more decadent or fruity flavors like peach or rum raisin, there is a perfect scoop for everyone to enjoy.

Based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best ice cream parlors all around America, compiling a list of the best shops in each state ranging "from old-fashioned parlors to farm shops."

So which shop was named the best ice cream parlor in all of North Carolina?

The Local Scoop

This Charlotte-area ice cream shop serves lots of fun flavors like Coffee Toffee, Dutch Chocolate, Honey Vanilla, Strawberry Dream, Cookie Monster and many more. The Local Scoop has multiple locations around the Queen City. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"As well as an impressive list of ice cream flavors, The Local Scoop serves a great menu of non-dairy versions including birthday cake, mint chip, and coconut, available in waffle cones or in a pint tub to take home. The parlor also serves ice cream cakes and runs a special offer every day where, if your name is selected, you get a free scoop. There are three locations."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best ice cream shops around the country.