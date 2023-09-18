Offset Appears To Respond To Video From Nicki Minaj's Husband & His Crew

One of the men in the video seemingly explained what caused them to go looking for Offset. While they were at the VMAs, Petty and his boy Knukks aka HBK posted a video in which Petty said "waiting for you n***as to act stupid. A blog picked up the video and included a tweet from Cardi B that said "I ain't even flinch." Afterward, HBK saw the post and tagged Cardi in his response. Then he posted DM's Offset allegedly sent him two days after the VMA's.



While Petty and his crew were posted up outside in New York, Offset was down in Atlanta where he appeared on streamer Kai Cenat's stream. On Saturday morning, the "Jealousy" rapper posted a video and responded to all the drama. He recorded himself getting off a private plane in Colorado before he hit up the Colorado State vs. Colorado game. See his response below.