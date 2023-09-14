Offset Recruits Kai Cenat To Tease His New Song ‘FAN’

Offset is preparing to release his next big single, and he recruited Kai Cenat to help spread the word.



On Wednesday night, September 13, the Migos rapper posted a clip of the music video for his upcoming song "FAN." In the brief clip, you can see the YouTuber and his AMP cohort Fanum walking around the city when people start running rampant in the streets. While they try to figure out what's going on, they spot Offset asleep in a bed in the middle of the street while wearing another Michael Jackson-inspired outfit. The duo tries to wake the rapper up while he's dreaming.