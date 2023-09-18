Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Split After 10 Years

"Not too much on my bestie!" Teyana wote. "In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children."



"Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT," she continued. "We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved."



The "narratives" she refers to stems from a recent report from a blog that showed Shumpert with another woman, who was reportedly wearing his chain. However, it seems like the couple were already separated well before the claims were made.