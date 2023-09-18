This Quirky Diner Serves Washington's Best Milkshake

Milkshakes can sure hit the spot on a hot summer's day. This cold, creamy beverage can come in different flavors and be topped with all kinds of goodies, from whipped cream and caramel drizzles to fruit and even other desserts. Even better are the various places serving milkshakes throughout the year, including fast food joints, independent shops, and longtime diners.

If you don't mind trying different shakes, Cheapism has a list for you. The website has a list of every state's most delicious milkshakes, ranging from "crazy shakes to traditional soda-fountain treats."

According to writers, Mary Lou's Milk Bottle serves Washington's best milkshake! Here's why this diner was chosen:

"Who could resist a restaurant that's actually shaped like a milk bottle? Charming Mary Lou's offers you the chance to indulge in diner favorites like burgers and BLTs, then a milkshake made with fresh homemade ice cream. Unique flavors include butter brickle, huckleberry, and River City Sludge. You can even 'be good' with a sugar- or lactose-free shake."