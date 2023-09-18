Yandel Added To 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Lineup

This year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is right around the corner, and the lineup is heating up even more as Yandel will be joining the previously-announced star-studded lineup.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina returns to the Kaseya Center in Miami on October 21st. The anticipated event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, will feature performances from Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Servando y Florentino, Olga Tañón, Luis Figueroa, GALE, Menudo and Chayanne. The multifaceted Puerto Rican singer-songwriter will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award, which honors an individual who exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work enhancing the lives of the Latin community and beyond.

“We're honored to once again bring together incredible artists, electrifying music and a vibrant community,” said Enrique Santos, President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio. “Here's to a decade of unforgettable moments, unity and the power of Latin music!”



The annual festival has been a staple for iHeartLatino since its inception in 2014. Over the years, number artists like Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Camila Cabello, and more have performed.



iHeartMedia’s Spanish Contemporary Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano and Spanish Oldies radio stations and iHeartRadio.com will broadcast the event live. The 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will also be broadcasted across iHeartRadio digital stations including Beso, El Patron, Salsa Bembe, Rumba, Reggaeton Vieja Escuela, La Preciosa, Tejano Radio, La Mezcla Fuego con Dj Xtreme, Latino Top 20, Tropical Top 20 and Regional Mexican Top 20. Hulu has also been announced as the official streamer for the event.



The 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is happening October 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.