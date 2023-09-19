Fontainebleau Las Vegas Finally Reveals Opening Date After 16 Years

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 19, 2023

Hotel Buildings Lit Up At Night In Las Vegas Strip Nevada
Photo: Getty Images

It's been a long time coming.

After 16 years of anticipation and a tumultuous journey through changing ownership and economic challenges, Fontainebleau Las Vegas has officially set a date for its grand opening. The northern end of the famous Las Vegas Strip will welcome guests through the doors of Fontainebleau on Wednesday, December 13, marking a significant moment for the iconic property.

Reservations are now open for those eager to experience this luxurious destination, and bookings can be made conveniently on their website, fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

The Fontainebleau brand, with almost 70 years of history, has always pushed boundaries and defied expectations. Fontainebleau Las Vegas represents a new era of luxury hospitality, characterized by innovation, sophistication and opulence. The resort's roots at Fontainebleau Miami Beach are woven into its identity, creating a legacy that promises unforgettable experiences.

Construction of the 67-story Fontainebleau Las Vegas began in 2007, but the project faced setbacks due to the Great Recession, causing years of delays and changing ownership. It was originally slated to open in October 2009. Now, after various transitions, it's poised to become a towering landmark on the Las Vegas Strip.

The property, spread across nearly 25 acres, aims to hire over 6,000 workers ahead of its December opening. To facilitate this ambitious recruitment drive, Fontainebleau will host a five-day job fair, starting on September 25. The fair will focus on filling positions across food, beverage and nightlife operations, spanning different phases to ensure a successful launch.

This exciting development promises to breathe new life into Las Vegas's vibrant hospitality scene.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.