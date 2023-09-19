Fontainebleau Las Vegas Finally Reveals Opening Date After 16 Years

It's been a long time coming.

After 16 years of anticipation and a tumultuous journey through changing ownership and economic challenges, Fontainebleau Las Vegas has officially set a date for its grand opening. The northern end of the famous Las Vegas Strip will welcome guests through the doors of Fontainebleau on Wednesday, December 13, marking a significant moment for the iconic property.

Reservations are now open for those eager to experience this luxurious destination, and bookings can be made conveniently on their website, fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

The Fontainebleau brand, with almost 70 years of history, has always pushed boundaries and defied expectations. Fontainebleau Las Vegas represents a new era of luxury hospitality, characterized by innovation, sophistication and opulence. The resort's roots at Fontainebleau Miami Beach are woven into its identity, creating a legacy that promises unforgettable experiences.

Construction of the 67-story Fontainebleau Las Vegas began in 2007, but the project faced setbacks due to the Great Recession, causing years of delays and changing ownership. It was originally slated to open in October 2009. Now, after various transitions, it's poised to become a towering landmark on the Las Vegas Strip.

The property, spread across nearly 25 acres, aims to hire over 6,000 workers ahead of its December opening. To facilitate this ambitious recruitment drive, Fontainebleau will host a five-day job fair, starting on September 25. The fair will focus on filling positions across food, beverage and nightlife operations, spanning different phases to ensure a successful launch.

This exciting development promises to breathe new life into Las Vegas's vibrant hospitality scene.